Indumati Patel

Indumati Mahendrabhai Patel, 76, of Jacksonville, formerly of Ahmedabad, India, departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Indumati was preceded in death by her parents, Jagmohandas Patel and her mother, Shantaben Patel; and one brother.
Indumati will be forever cherished by her beloved husband, Mahendrabhai Patel of the home; one son, Dr. Swetang Patel (Dipa) of the home; two grandsons, Giarm Patel (Disha) and Nidh Patel; one brother and one sister.
PRIVATE SERVICES will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Morgan Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 150 Williamsburg Parkway, Jacksonville.
