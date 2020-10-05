1/1
Indumati Patel
Indumati Mahendrabhai Patel, 76, of Jacksonville, formerly of Ahmedabad, India, departed this life on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Indumati was preceded in death by her parents, Jagmohandas Patel and her mother, Shantaben Patel; and one brother.
Indumati will be forever cherished by her beloved husband, Mahendrabhai Patel of the home; one son, Dr. Swetang Patel (Dipa) of the home; two grandsons, Giarm Patel (Disha) and Nidh Patel; one brother and one sister.
PRIVATE SERVICES will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Morgan Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 150 Williamsburg Parkway, Jacksonville.
Electronic condolences may be forwarded to and Indumati's guestbook signed at Riversmorganfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 150 Williamsburg Parkway, Jacksonville, North Carolina.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
