1/1
Inez Barber Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Princeton - Inez Barber "Phoebe" Young, 90, formerly of Cedar Point, passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020, at WakeMed. Born in Johnston County on October 14, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Barber and Cassie Starling Barber.
Phoebe was a graduate of Princeton High School. She retired from Sears & Roebuck in Jacksonville after 37 years of dedicated service. Phoebe was a charter member of Fellowship United Methodist Church in Princeton. She was also a founding member of Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church in Cedar Point.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at a date to be determined at the Pierce-Barber Cemetery in Selma.
Phoebe is survived by her children, Earl Young and wife, Becky of Princeton, Barbara Young of Cape Carteret, and Caroline Young Corey of Princeton; grandchildren, Denise Bizzell of Beaufort, Stephen Young of Greenville, SC, and Zackery Young and wife, Martina who are stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army; and great-granddaughter, Elena Grace Young of Germany.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Junior Young; son, David Russell Young; infant daughter, Wanda Sue Young; and brothers, Paul Barber and William Barber.
Online condolences may be sent to www.kenlyfs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved