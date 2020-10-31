Princeton - Inez Barber "Phoebe" Young, 90, formerly of Cedar Point, passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020, at WakeMed. Born in Johnston County on October 14, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Barber and Cassie Starling Barber.
Phoebe was a graduate of Princeton High School. She retired from Sears & Roebuck in Jacksonville after 37 years of dedicated service. Phoebe was a charter member of Fellowship United Methodist Church in Princeton. She was also a founding member of Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church in Cedar Point.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at a date to be determined at the Pierce-Barber Cemetery in Selma.
Phoebe is survived by her children, Earl Young and wife, Becky of Princeton, Barbara Young of Cape Carteret, and Caroline Young Corey of Princeton; grandchildren, Denise Bizzell of Beaufort, Stephen Young of Greenville, SC, and Zackery Young and wife, Martina who are stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army; and great-granddaughter, Elena Grace Young of Germany.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Junior Young; son, David Russell Young; infant daughter, Wanda Sue Young; and brothers, Paul Barber and William Barber.
