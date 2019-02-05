Inez Golden, 87, of Jacksonville died Jan. 28, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Georgetown Cemetery.
Survivors include son, Melvin Shaw of Deerfield, Florida; daughters, Linda Shaw of Covington, Georgia, Regina Golden; and sisters, Viola Moses, Faye Griffin, all of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019