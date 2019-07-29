WILLISTON - Inez Sabiston, 90, of Williston died July 27, 2019, at Snug Harbor on Nelson Bay.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Williston United Methodist Church with burial following at Willis family cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Morris Willis of Newport, Ricky Sabiston of Wendell; daughter, Denise Willis Styron of High Point.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
