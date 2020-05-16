Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irene "Sue" Carter, 73, of Hampstead, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC.

Sue was born in Holly Ridge, NC; to the late Annie Hines and Clifton Hines. Sue was preceded in death by her late husband of 54 years, Cecil Harvey Carter Sr. She is survived by her two sons, Cecil Harvey Carter Jr. and Timothy Carter, her daughter-in-law, Sandy Carter, and her granddaughter, Brooke Carter, along with her brother-in-law, Joe Carter, and sister-in-law, Joyce, all of Hampstead, sister-in-law Sherry Carter of Wilmington, and Brenda Hines of Wallace. She was raised in Holly Ridge with her late brothers, Garland Hines, William Earl Hines, L.D. Hines, Marshall Lee Hines, Oscar Hines, and Marvin Hines. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, even great-great-nieces and nephews. She attended Dixon High School and graduated in 1964. She served as a member for 54 years and a Sunday school teacher at Blake's Chapel Advent Christian Church for 44 years, worked at Thorn Apple Valley for 20 years (aka the "bacon plant"), and worked at Century Mills Textile for many years. Sue had a very big heart and was willing to help out whoever was in need. She had a passion for sewing, crocheting, cooking, and gardening. She loved her family and the Lord more than anything else and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed and forever loved in our hearts. Sue, Mother, Grandmama, Aunt Sue, Miss Sue, you will always be our family and our friend. We love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck.

The Carters are opening up their home and welcoming all for family visitation at 107 Morris Drive on Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020, from 4 p.m. until.

There will be a celebration of life service for those who would like to come inside Blake's Chapel Advent Christian Church at 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, and the graveside service behind the church will be held at 2 p.m.

