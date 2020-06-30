Irene Christian
Irene W. Christian, 87, of Jacksonville died June 26, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association, Jacksonville with interment following at Hines Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include daughters, Linda W. Alexander, Cynthia W. Taylor, both of Charlotte, Vanessa M. White of Fayetteville, Deborah W. Brown of Gastonia; son, Eric M. White of Charlotte; and siblings, Betty L. Allen, Augusta Chadwick Jr.,Emma L. Banks, Wilter C. Drew, Charles H. Chadwick, all of Jacksonville, Lucie C. Erwin of Charlotte.
Viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday followed by visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saunders Funeral Home.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
