OTWAY - Iris Mason Gillikin, 86, of Otway died June 15, 2019, at her home.
SERVICES
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Otway Christian Church.
Survivors include husband, Vance Gillikin; son, James Gillikin; daughter, Candi Beacham; and sisters, Shirley Shafer, Connie Noe, all of Otway, Adelaide Keller of St. Stephen, South Carolina, Janice Fulcher of Stacy.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 18 to June 19, 2019