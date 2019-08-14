KENANSVILLE - Iris Kennedy Powell, 92, of Kenansville died Aug. 12, 2019, at home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville with interment at Powell family cemetery, Kenansville.
Survivors include daughters, Karen Nery of Apex, Gina Hardy of Kenansville; sister, Mary Nell Carson of California; brothers, Wayne Kennedy of Angier, Jack Kennedy of Virginia, Keith Kennedy, Rudy Kennedy, both of Kenansville.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019