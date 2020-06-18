Iris Yeomans

Or Copy this URL to Share

BETTIE - Iris Rose Willis Yeomans, 76, of Bettie, died June 17, 2020, at her home.

Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home with interment following at Woodville Baptist Church cemetery, Bettie.

The family will receive friends two hours before the service.



