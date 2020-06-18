Iris Yeomans
BETTIE - Iris Rose Willis Yeomans, 76, of Bettie, died June 17, 2020, at her home.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home with interment following at Woodville Baptist Church cemetery, Bettie.
The family will receive friends two hours before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
