HUBERT - Irwin Francis Lazarus, 85, of Hubert, died July 21, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.

Survivors include daughter, Bea Laprade of Hubert; sister, Marzi Lazarus of Bethel, New York.

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home.





