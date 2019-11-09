PAWLEYS Island, South Carolina - Isiah Peter Frazier Sr., 69, of Pawleys Island, died Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville.
Memorial will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Survivors include brothers, Leroy Frazier Sr. of Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Marcus Frazier of Georgetown, South Carolina; sisters, Levon Frazier of Conway, South Carolina, Holly Ann Frazier of Tampa, Florida; daughters, Cathy M Smith, Lacresha R. Feckter, both of Jacksonville; and son, Isiah P. Frazier Jr. of Pawleys Island, South Carolina.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019