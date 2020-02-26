Ellijay, GA - Ivey Lee Wiggins, 74, passed away at his home Feb. 21, 2020.
He was a native of Maysville and was retired from Grumman Aerospace Corp. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lam and Myrtle Wiggins; his daughter, Helen Hackney; and his brothers, Billy, Wilbur, Donald and Pat Wiggins.
Private services will be held in Dogwood Memorial Cemetery in Maysville. A reception for family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the home of Nathan Wiggins, 525 Duke Court Jacksonville.
Surviving are his daughter, Melissa (Derek) Maxwell of Ellijay, GA; granddaughter, Michelle (Justin) Olander; his grandsons, Dylan and Michael Maxwell; great-granddaughter, Melody Olander, all of Ellijay, GA.; his brothers, Jerry and Bill Wiggins of Maysville; Nathan Wiggins of Jacksonville; Johnny Wiggins of Angier, NC and Rodney Wiggins of Pink Hill; and his sisters, Dorothy Banks of Maysville and Linda Edwards of Burgaw.
Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020