Ellijay, GA - Ivey Lee Wiggins, 74, passed away at his home Feb. 21, 2020.He was a native of Maysville and was retired from Grumman Aerospace Corp. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lam and Myrtle Wiggins; his daughter, Helen Hackney; and his brothers, Billy, Wilbur, Donald and Pat Wiggins.Private services will be held in Dogwood Memorial Cemetery in Maysville. A reception for family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the home of Nathan Wiggins, 525 Duke Court Jacksonville.Surviving are his daughter, Melissa (Derek) Maxwell of Ellijay, GA; granddaughter, Michelle (Justin) Olander; his grandsons, Dylan and Michael Maxwell; great-granddaughter, Melody Olander, all of Ellijay, GA.; his brothers, Jerry and Bill Wiggins of Maysville; Nathan Wiggins of Jacksonville; Johnny Wiggins of Angier, NC and Rodney Wiggins of Pink Hill; and his sisters, Dorothy Banks of Maysville and Linda Edwards of Burgaw.Online condolences may be sent to SaylandFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.