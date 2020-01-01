Ivy Van Shepard, 88, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Premier Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born in Jacksonville on November 4, 1931, he was a son of the late Roland and Viola Shepard. He was retired from the Department of Transportation and was a member of Harris Creek Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Elna Shepard; a daughter, Mona Shepard; and two brothers, Horace Shepard and Clifton Shepard.
Surviving are two daughters, Rhonda Williams and husband Chris of Jacksonville, Sheila Swinson and husband Gene of Jacksonville; a sister, Lennie Mae King of Clayton; four grandchildren, Monica Lanier and husband Brooks, Nick Swinson and wife Kelley, Jeremy Williams and wife Eva, Jessica Hill and husband David; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler Lanier, Haylie Lanier, Rylee Hill and Reese Hill.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 3 pm until 5 pm at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Funeral services will be 1 pm Monday, January 6, 2019 at Harris Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Drew Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020