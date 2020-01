Ivy Van Shepard, 88, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Premier Nursing and Rehabilitation.Born in Jacksonville on November 4, 1931, he was a son of the late Roland and Viola Shepard. He was retired from the Department of Transportation and was a member of Harris Creek Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Elna Shepard; a daughter, Mona Shepard; and two brothers, Horace Shepard and Clifton Shepard.Surviving are two daughters, Rhonda Williams and husband Chris of Jacksonville, Sheila Swinson and husband Gene of Jacksonville; a sister, Lennie Mae King of Clayton; four grandchildren, Monica Lanier and husband Brooks, Nick Swinson and wife Kelley, Jeremy Williams and wife Eva, Jessica Hill and husband David; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler Lanier, Haylie Lanier, Rylee Hill and Reese Hill.The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 3 pm until 5 pm at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.Funeral services will be 1 pm Monday, January 6, 2019 at Harris Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Drew Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org