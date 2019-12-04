IVANHOE - Ja'Marquis A. Colvin, 29, of Ivanhoe died Nov. 27, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Maple Hill with interment following at Lakes Chapel MB Church cemetery, Atkinson.
Survivors include mother, Monita Colvin; father, Nakita Stallings; children, Jalaya Colvin, Amaury Marshburn; brother, Dimitri Stallings; and sisters, Tabreia Tate, Shaniece Stallings.
Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Dunn Funeral Home, Burgaw.
