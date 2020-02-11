Jack Cecil Carrell, 76, of Holly Ridge, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2020, peacefully at his home.
He served in and retired from the Army and the National Guard, then continued on base in Civil Service Duty. He also served his community through Providence Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and was passionate about his farming, family, and community.
A funeral service will be held at noon at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Preston Wells and pastor Bo Osbourne officiating. Burial will follow at the Providence Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Adrianne Ottaway Carrell. Survivors include his daughters, Renee Carrell Healey of Cramerton, NC and Wendy Curtis and husband Robert F. Curtis II of Surf City; son, Jack Carrell and wife Stephanie of Holly Ridge; and grandchildren, Tristan, Austin, Mackenzie, Lucas, Sofia, Brittani, Grace, and Addison.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020