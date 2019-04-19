John "Jack" Walter Ryan, 88, of Wilmington, formerly of Jacksonville, NC, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 11, 1930, in Towaco, NJ; son of the late Michael John Ryan and Rosalie Silwa Ryan. A brother, Michael G. Ryan and a sister, Eileen Ryan Pelin, preceded him in death.
Jack, a 30 year retired Marine, proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Purple Heart recipient in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He is survived by two sisters, Rosemary McGraw of Voorheesville, NY and Phyllis Rogan of Elmira, NY; his nephew, Michael P. Ryan and family of Wilmington, who he enjoyed spending time and the holidays with, especially the holiday dinners; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Andrews Valley Chapel.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. John McGee OSFS officiating. Military honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be made online or by mail to: , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
