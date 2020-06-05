BEULAVILLE - Jackie Hinton Crute, 73, of Beulaville died June 3, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date.
Survivors include spouse, Ed Crute; son, Edwin Crute Jr., both of Beulaville; and brother, James "Jimmie" Hinton Jr.of Nashville.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.