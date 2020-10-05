Jackie Morris

Mrs. Jackie J. Morris, age 80, of Maysville, NC, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Mrs. Morris is survived by Elwood Barden Morris, her devoted husband of 53 years; sons, Elwood Neil Morris and his wife Leslie Morris of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Brian William Morris of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Blake Nathaniel Morris of Fuquay-Varina, NC; and siblings, Neil Jones-Pierce of Maysville, NC, Connie Dunn of Columbia, SC, Bea Lynch of Oldsmar, FL, and Dennis Jones of Maysville, NC. Born August 18, 1940, in Onslow County, Jackie was the daughter of the late Ralph Jones and the late Sudie Mills Jones and was preceded in death by brother, Roger Lee Jones. Mrs. Morris graduated from Jones Central High School in 1958, and began work at Pelletier Oil Company before a career with the U.S. Postal Service, from which she retired in 2000 after 26 years of service. Mrs. Morris was a devoted member of Maysville United Methodist Church, where she was active with the adult choir, United Methodist Women, and many church committees. Mrs. Morris was a former board member of the Jones County Arts Council. Mrs. Morris was formerly a member of the Green Leaf Garden Club of Maysville, NC and was later certified as a Master Gardener by the NC Cooperative Extension.

A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Maysville United Methodist Church-please wear a mask. A private funeral service and burial will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made to Maysville United Methodist Church Missions Projects, 7790 North Carolina Hwy. 58, Maysville, NC 28555.

Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville, NC.



