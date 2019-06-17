Jackson Carter Barfield, 1, of Jacksonville died June 16, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St Francis Xavier Catholic Chapel, Camp Lejeune with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include parents, Kevin and Angela Barfield; siblings, Carolanne and Bentley; and grandparents, Nick and Lynne Sebring, Benjamin Barfield, all of Jacksonville, Rebecca Thompson of Barberton, Ohio.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 17 to June 18, 2019