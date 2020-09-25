Jalila Perry

MOREHEAD CITY - Jalila Joyner Perry, 59, of Morehead City, died Sept. 22, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City with entombment at a later date.

Survivors include husband, George Perry; sons, Jerome Joyner, Justin Lee Joyner, Jeremy Perry, all of Morehead City; daughter, Jessica Joyner of Havelock; father, James Henry Wilson of Morehead City; sister, Renee Washington of Havelock; sister, Jane Wilson of Morehead City; and brothers, Jonathan Wilson of Wisconsin, James Wilson of New Bern Chris Wilson of Arizona, Edward Wilson of Morehead City.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.



