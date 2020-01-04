Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Allen. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Gregory Allen, 79, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at home, with his family by his side.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Swansboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kevin Baker officiating. Burial is to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Jim was born Sept. 18, 1940, to the late Alvin Darden and Martha Olga Ivachiw Allen. Jim and his wife Mille Hancock Allen were married July 23, 1960. He worked for BF Diamond Construction for 25 years, Atkinson Dredging and TA Loving. Jim served as a Swansboro town commissioner and on the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority board. After he retired, he enjoyed his summers working at the Holiday Trav-L-Park and volunteered with the Swansboro United Methodist Church Men. Jim loved to spend time with his family, who called him "Pop," and friends. He dearly loved Swansboro.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Nancee Allen, Connie Askew and husband Don, and Susan Harker and husband Ritchy, all of Swansboro; son, James "Jamie" Gregory Allen II and wife Leah of Swansboro; grandchildren, Jennifer Allen and fiancé James Lewis, Christopher Allen and wife Holly, Danielle Henson and husband Tommy, Caleb Allen, Victoria Harker and Kaitlyn Allen; great-grandchildren, Rannon Ross and Luke Allen; sister, Julia Ann Waltz of Swansboro; and nieces, Martha Wewer and Anna Allen and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; a grandson, Rannon Ross; and a brother, Alvin Allen.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund at Swansboro United Methodist Church, 665 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, N.C. 28584 or to the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, N.C. 28570.

