HUBERT - James Arthur Baker Sr., 85, of Hubert, died July 27, 2020, at Pruitt Health in New Bern.

Gaveside service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include wife, Grace Baker of the home; sons, James Arthur Baker Jr. of Chippley, Florida, Robert William Baker of Hubert, David Scott Baker of Southport.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.





