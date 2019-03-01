JACKSONVILLE – James Edward Boone Sr., 84, was born on March 31, 1934, and died on February 28, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC.
A funeral service is planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Rev. Tommy Hardin officiating. A graveside service with Military Honors will follow at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville.
Mr. James is preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Boone; a son, David Lyn Boone. James is also preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. James is survived by his children, Julia Jackson of Lebanon, TN, Debra Waller of Jacksonville, NC, James Boone Jr. of Maple Hill, NC, Cheryl Amrhein of Jacksonville; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Mr. James was a loving caring father, devoted to his family and country.
A visitation is planned one hour prior to the funeral service.
