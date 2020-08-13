Or Copy this URL to Share

FUQUAY-VARINA - James Norman Bostic Jr., 67, of Fuquay-Varina died Aug. 10, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include sons, James S. Bostic of Franklinton, and Jason C. Bostic of Boerne, Texas.

The family will receive friends two hours before the service and other times at 909 Schall Place, Jacksonville.





