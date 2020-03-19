MAGNOLIA -James Lavon Brinson, 69, of Magnolia died March 14, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Warsaw with burial following at Brinson cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include wife, Barbara Ann Smith Brinson; daughters, Chasity Bell, Sonya McClamb, all of Magnolia, Tonya Pegues of Salemburg, Virginia; and brother, Leroy Brinson of Rose Hill.
Viewing will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020