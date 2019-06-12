HUBERT - James Franklin Burney, 78, of Hubert, died June 8, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Burney of the home; daughter, Deborah Howell of Eastman, Georgia; sons, Dwayne Burney of Eastman, Georgia, Jonathan Burney of Hubert, Justin Burney of Hubert; and sisters Emma Jean Coleman of Dublin, Georgia and Sandy Coleman of Dublin, Georgia; brother Billy Burney of Dexter, Georgia.
Visitation will be held at Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro on Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m.
