James "Jimmy" Clark, 52, of Jacksonville died Oct. 20, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville with interment at Thigpen-Whaley cemetery, Beulaville.
Survivors include mother, Avie Scott of Jacksonville; daughter, Jennifer Clark of Florida; sister, Dolores Clark of Maple Hill; and brothers, John Clark Jr., William Clark, both of Jacksonville, Paul Clark of Seattle.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019