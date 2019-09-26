James William Cotton, 76, of Jacksonville, passed away at his home on Thursday morning, Sept. 26, 2019.
Services will be private per family request.
James is preceded in death by his parents, James Irvin and Mary Louise Cotton.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne V. Cotton of the home; sons, James Michael Cotton and wife Theresa of Louisville, KY and James Roy Cotton and wife Carol of Bradenton, FL.; sister, Judy Louise Andrews of Cleveland, TN; grandchildren, Victoria Bell Cotton, Sarah Marie Cotton, and James Benjamin Cotton; and great- grandchildren, Tatum and Gia.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019