Jacksonville, NC – James C. "Jim" Dorn Jr., 74, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Carolina Rivers Nursing Home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Onslow Memorial Park with Colt Allen officiating.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Dorn was also a former Jacksonville City Policeman and a former owner/operator of a local fuel company. He was very civic minded and served on multiple city advisory groups. His parents, James C. and Ruth Ann Ahles Dorn precede him in death as does his wife, Deborah Ann Dorn.
Survivors include his children, Ronnie Dorn of Jacksonville, Gina Dorn Allen and husband, Jerry of Jacksonville, Trey Dorn and wife, Jamie of Jacksonville and Jason Dorn of Hubert; step brothers, Frank and Dan Dorn of Camden, NY; step-sister, Cindy Horning of Fishers, Indiana; and his grandchildren, Katlyn Sanford, Tyler Dorn, Colt Allen, Chloe Dorn, Julian Dorn, Avery Dorn, Aliza Barnett Dorn and Tanner Dorn.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020