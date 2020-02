Jacksonville, NC – James C. Fulghum, 67, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Northwoods United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jerry Lewis officiating.Survivors include his wife, Isabel Fulghum of the home; two sons, Jason Lee Fulghum and his wife, Stacy of Wendell, NC and Jonathan Charles Fulghum and his wife, Carlie of Raleigh, NC along with two grandchildren; and his sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Hunt of Westerville, OH.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Animal Shelter.Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.