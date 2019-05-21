James Allen Hardie, 83, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Premier Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Born in Punxsutawney, PA on March 13, 1936; he was a son of the late Harry Leroy and Gertrude Casper Hardie. He was a retired MSGT in the United States Marine Corps.
Surviving are his wife, Teruko Oyama Hardie of the home; a son, Shane Hardie and wife Tracy of Jacksonville; three sisters, Donna Mehok, Debbie Hardie, both of DuBois, PA, Janet Vaccaro of Rutland, VT; and two grandchildren, Santino Hardie and Alexandria Hardie. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother and three sisters.
A graveside service, with full military honors, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
