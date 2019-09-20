BEAUFORT - James "Thump" Garfield Henry, 45, of Beaufort died Sept. 18, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
Survivors include father, George Henry of Beaufort; mother, Carolyn Sanders of Schertz, Texas; sisters, Margaret Patterson of Beaufort; Caroline Green of New York, Michelle Thomas of Schertz, Texas, Lakissa Shelvin of Havelock; and brothers, Michael Hucks of Morehead City; Leland Hucks of Wilson, George A. Henry of Charlotte, Eddie Henry of Newport.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
