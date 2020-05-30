James Hunter Sr.
BEULAVILLE - James Harvey Hunter Sr., 65, of Beulaville died May 28, 2020.
Services will be private.
Survivors include spouse, Pam Hunter; and son, B.G. Hunter, both of Beulaville.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
