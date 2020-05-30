Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAVILLE - James Harvey Hunter Sr., 65, of Beulaville died May 28, 2020.

Services will be private.

Survivors include spouse, Pam Hunter; and son, B.G. Hunter, both of Beulaville.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.





