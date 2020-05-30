BEULAVILLE - James Harvey Hunter Sr., 65, of Beulaville died May 28, 2020.
Services will be private.
Survivors include spouse, Pam Hunter; and son, B.G. Hunter, both of Beulaville.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.