James McDowell Idol Sr., 85, of Leasburg, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Born in Watagua County, he was the son of the late John Lane Idol Sr. and Annie Lula Watson Idol. Mr. Idol was a salesman for Jacksonville Department Store and later Margolis Men's Store. He was a member of New River Baptist Church for 59 years where he sang in the choir, was a deacon, Sunday school director and the director of the junior choir. He attended Westwood Baptist Church for about two years.

Always sharply dressed, Jim was known for his expert fittings as a men's clothing store salesman. He had a gentle, loving spirit which permeated his surroundings, and people felt special in his presence.

Some of his favorite things were singing with family, working in the yard, playing cards and horseshoes. He enjoyed the BB gun with grandchildren which often included a trip to the Dairy Queen. He was a devout believer of Jesus and loved attending Southern Gospel music concerts.

Surviving are his wife of 63 and a half years, Margaret Bruce Riggs Idol of Leasburg; two children, Margaret Sonya Idol Hoxie (Craig) of Leasburg and James McDowell Idol Jr. of Cary; five brothers, Jack Idol of CA, John Idol of Boone, Bill Idol, Joe Idol and Steve Idol, all of Deep Gap; six grandchildren, Tara, Jason, Jenny, Kristen, Annie and David; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Brooks & White Chapel.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Westwood Baptist Church in Roxboro with the Rev. Gerald Hodges, the Rev. Paul Fowler and the Rev. Robert Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Leasburg Community Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Living Hope Community Church, 1310 Hargett St. Jacksonville, NC 28540 or to Leasburg Cemetery Fund, 8978 Leasburg Rd. Leasburg, NC 27291.

