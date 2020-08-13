James Keith

Or Copy this URL to Share

SNEADS FERRY – James David Keith, 71, of Sneads Ferry died Aug. 9, 2020.

Funeral with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial will be private.

Survivors include wife, Kaye of the home; sons, James David Keith Jr. of Washington, D.C., Codee Keith of Sneads Ferry, Brandon Keith of Hawaii; and daughters, Brandee Odd of Virginia, Kristi Tilch of Manassas, Virginia, Sara Keith of Sneads Ferry.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store