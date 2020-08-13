1/
James Keith
SNEADS FERRY – James David Keith, 71, of Sneads Ferry died Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Burial will be private.
Survivors include wife, Kaye of the home; sons, James David Keith Jr. of Washington, D.C., Codee Keith of Sneads Ferry, Brandon Keith of Hawaii; and daughters, Brandee Odd of Virginia, Kristi Tilch of Manassas, Virginia, Sara Keith of Sneads Ferry.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
