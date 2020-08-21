James Lyczkowski

James "Jimmy" Lyczkowski Sr., 71, of Richlands, formally of Newport, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
He is survived by his daughter, T. Michelle Lyczkowski of Newport; son, James Allen Lyczkowski of Spring Field, Mo.; two grandchildren; and two sisters, Eva Humphrey of Pamlico County; Roseanne Trent of Florida.
He is preceded in death by his parents Al Lyczkowski and Velma Lee Wells; sister, Teresa Louze; step father, Ralph Lamar Wells.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
