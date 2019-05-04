Swansboro - James Francis Mackey Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
He was born July 25, 1936, in Mt. Kisco, NY; son of the late James Francis Mackey Sr. and Dorothy Hull Mackey.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Jim faithfully served his country in the USMC.
He is survived by wife, Molly S. Mackey of the home; sons, James F. Mackey III of NY and Bryan Mackey of Cape Carteret; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beatrice Mackey.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org or at JDNews.com.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2019