James Maness

Obituary

HUBERT - James William Maness, 62, of Hubert died Feb. 11, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held Feb. 15 at Freedom Way Free Will Baptist Church, Hubert.
Survivors include mother, Ruthie Maness of Hubert; brother, George Maness of Florida; and sisters, Nancy Obraske of Minnesota, Susan Seigler of Hubert.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Funeral Home
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.