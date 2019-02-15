HUBERT - James William Maness, 62, of Hubert died Feb. 11, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held Feb. 15 at Freedom Way Free Will Baptist Church, Hubert.
Survivors include mother, Ruthie Maness of Hubert; brother, George Maness of Florida; and sisters, Nancy Obraske of Minnesota, Susan Seigler of Hubert.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019