James C. McConnell, 70, of Jacksonville died on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center.

Mr. McConnell was born in Parksly, VA, on April 9, 1949; to Minnie Shreaves Walker Boyce and attended Parksly High School until 1967. He joined the U.S. Air Force for eight years and was a Vietnam veteran.

Mr. McConnell married Martha Burklew Fishell in 1978, and joined the U.S. Navy four years later as a hospital corpsman for the next 12 years. Upon retirement, Mr. McConnell was employed at Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital until his illness in 2013.

Mr. McConnell is survived by his wife of 41 years; one sister, Joanne Lewis and Kenny, Eddie Jr., and David Lewis, his nephews and his niece, Vickie Lewis Birch, of Chincoteague, VA.

His family wishes to thank the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington for the care of Mr. McConnell in his final days.

No local services are scheduled.

Any mail to Mr. McConnell's family should be sent to his stepson's address: c/o David Watson, 33108 Lighthouse Road, Selbyville, DE 19975.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

