Jacksonville - James "Jimmy" Wendell Moran Jr. of Jacksonville, NC and Holbrook/Quincy, Mass died June 11, 2020.
He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, husband and friend.
Survivors include mother and step-father, Kerry and William Albrecht of Holbrook, MA; father, James Moran Sr. of Jacksonville, NC; sister, Ashley Steinkopf and niece, Lillian of Tuftonboro, NH; and wife, Allyson Moran of New Bern, NC.
A Celebration-Of-Life will be held from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 25th at the VFW Topsail Island Post 9983 in Sneads Ferry.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
