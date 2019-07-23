CHINQUAPIN - James M. Norris, 89, of Chinquapin died July 23, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Sharon Baptist Church, Chinquapin with interment at the church cemetery.
Survivors include sons, J. Michael "Fro" Norris, John Norris, both of Chinquapin; daughters, Deborah Parker, Rene Marapese, both of Beulaville; and brothers, Gurman Norris, Roy Norris, both of Chinquapin.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 23 to July 24, 2019