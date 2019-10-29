SNEADS FERRY - James "Ronnie" Parker, 81, of Sneads Ferry died Oct. 28, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Folkstone Free Will Baptist Church with burial following at Turkey Creek Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Linda Parker of the home; sons, James Joseph Parker, Kevin Lee Parker; daughter, Shelly Renee Parker, all of Sneads Ferry; brothers, Larry Parker, Tommy Parker; and sisters, Linda Henderson, Cathy Fillinger, Cindy Woolard.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019