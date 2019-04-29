James Edward Satterfield Jr., 68, of Jacksonville died April 25, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include sons, Dwayne Satterfield, James Edward Satterfield III, both of Jacksonville, Michael B. Satterfield of Tiffin, Ohio; daughter, Melissa Hayes of Smithfield; brothers, Bennie and Michael Raindrop, both of Jacksonville; and sisters, Alberta Taylor of Goosecreek, South Carolina, Barbara Canady of Richlands, Angela Bryant of Union City, Georgia, Hoder McClarin of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Akridge Family Funeral Care. Viewing held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Celebration of life will be private.
