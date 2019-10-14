COMFORT - James H. Saunders, 82, of Comfort died Oct. 13, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Friday at Changing Hearts Ministries, Jacksonville with interment following at Saunders Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include wife, Ruby Saunders; daughter, Kay Rhodes, both of Comfort; brothers, Daniel Saunders of Queens, New York, Hubert Saunders of Jacksonville, Michael Saunders of Richlands, Steve Saunders of Greensboro; and sisters, Phoebe Watson, Janice Pointer, Bonnie Saunders, Matilda Williams, all of Durham, Netta Cox of Whitsett.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019