Born in New Bern, NC, Beau is the son of Jamie Lynn Singleton and the late Brad Stanley. Reared in Sneads Ferry, he was a member of Faith Chapel Baptist Church and a 2018 graduate of Dixon High School where he played on the soccer team. Beau had many interests and hobbies but he particularly enjoyed surfing, soccer, and playing golf. He was a freshman, attending East Carolina University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and participated in intramural soccer. He will be remembered as a very loving son, brother, grandson, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his mother, Jamie Lynn Singleton of Sneads Ferry, NC, he is survived by a sister, Morgan Elizabeth Stanley of Sneads Ferry, NC; paternal grandmother, Ann Stanley of Pensacola, FL, and maternal grandmother, Mary Rose Hickman of Sumter, SC, and a special friend, Bradley Alan Capps of Sneads Ferry, NC.

In addition to his father, Brad Stanley, he was preceded in death by an aunt, Courtney Anne Singleton; an uncle, Byron Stanley; paternal grandfather, Tommy Edwin Stanley and maternal step-grandfather, Ervin H. Hickman Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, in the chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, 1305 Skyland Drive, Waynesboro, MS. Interment will follow in the Boice Cemetery in Waynesboro.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro, MS.

