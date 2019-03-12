Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Stephen Taylor. View Sign



James Stephen "Steve" Taylor of Jacksonville, NC, made his "Last Cast" in Bedford,Virginia, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Steve was a salesman by trade and a fisherman at heart. Steve was always planning for the next fishing trip; now he is fishing with the apostle Peter. He was born on November 13, 1945. Steve was the husband of the late Ann Taylor; the son of the late Jimmy Taylor and the late Elizabeth (Lib) Taylor. Steve is survived by three children with their spouses Eddie Taylor (Shannon) of Dunn, NC, Sharon Williams (Darell) of Lynchburg, VA, Billy Taylor (DeLane) of Forest, VA. Steve had two brothers; Bobby Taylor of Lynchburg, VA and the late Tim Taylor of Jacksonville, NC. Steve is the grandfather of six grandchildren, Candace Taylor, Stephen Taylor Jr., Justin Taylor, Dusty Lannoo, Rainey Rowell, and Rhianna Rowell. In addition, Steve was blessed with three great-grandchildren; Henry Taylor, Elliot Taylor, and Kaylie Lannoo.

The family suggests that those wishing to make a memorial contribution consider the Gideons International and purchase a Bible as a memorial

The family will receive visitors and family from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 15th at Trinity United Methodist Church's multi-purpose room, 301 Marine Blvd. Jacksonville, NC. Graveside memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Aman Family Cemetery, 1179 Burgaw Hwy. on the corner of Hwy. 53 and Warren Dr.

