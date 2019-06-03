James B. "Jim" Swartzenberg, 77, of Jacksonville died May 31, 2019.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Holly Ridge. Graveside service with full military honors will follow at the church cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Bonnie of the home; daughters, Paula Dukes of Johnson City, Tennessee, Pamela Freeth of Richmond, Virginia, Monica Kennedy of Kingman, Arizona; and sisters, Dorothy Dickinson of Nipomo, California, Rita Casey of Blairsville, Georgia, Judy Beauchemin of Branchport, New York.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
