MAYSVILLE - James Taylor, 76, of Maysville died March 24, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville with interment following at White Oak Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include wife, Sharon Taylor of Maysville; daughters, Sherry Lewis of Tennessee, Kim Taylor of California, Tina Decker of Maysville; sisters, Carol Long, Nina Pittman, Joyce Marshburn, all of Richlands, Nettie Hammond of Louisiana.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019